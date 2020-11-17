madrid
La Policía Federal de Estados Unidos (FBI, por sus siglas en inglés) ha informado este lunes de que los crímenes de odio crecieron en 2019 el doble con respecto a las cifras del año anterior, en especial aquellos perpetrados por supremacistas blancos.
"Los ataques terroristas domésticos masivos de un solo asaltante por parte de supremacistas blancos se volvieron cada vez más letales", ha señalado el Centro para el Estudio del Odio y el Extremismo (CSUSB, por sus siglas en inglés) de la Universidad Estatal de San Bernardino, en California, tras analizar los datos del FBI.
El FBI registró 7.314 delitos de odio en 2019, lo que supone un aumento del 51% con respecto al año anterior. El 53% de este tipo de crímenes fueron cometidos por personas blancas, mientras que el 24% fueron llevados a cabo por ciudadanos negros o afroamericanos.
Si bien los crímenes de odio contra los ciudadanos negros disminuyeron, siguen siendo el principal objetivo de este tipo de ataques, según ha explicado el CSUSB, que a su vez detalla cómo los delitos contra la comunidad judía alcanzaron cifras de récord con 953, la cifra más alta desde 2008.
Con estas cifras, 2019 es el año con mayor número de delitos de odio registrados en más de una década, de acuerdo con las cifras que las propias agencias policiales estatales envían cada año al FBI.
Por su parte, el CSUSB ha señalado que el tiroteo masivo que se produjo durante el mes de agosto de 2019 en la ciudad fronteriza de El Paso, en el estado de Texas, contra la comunidad latina, que dejó un saldo de 22 fallecidos, ha sido el ataque de odio más mortífero de la última década, cuando el FBI comenzó a registrar este tipo de atentados.
El FBI define este tipo de delitos como aquellos que se cometen contra una persona o propiedad por "prejuicios raciales, religiosos, étnicos, de orientación sexual, género, discapacidad, e identidad", según se puede leer en su página web.
