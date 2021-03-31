Deliveroo se desploma en su estreno en bolsa por el trato que da a sus repartidores

LONDRESActualizado:
Las acciones de la compañía de entrega de comida a domicilio Deliveroo se desplomaron este miércoles un 26,3 % en su debut bursátil en el mercado de renta variable de Londres a raíz de los recelos planteados por varios fondos de inversión a entrar en el grupo por el trato que da a los trabajadores.
Los títulos del negocio británico se ofrecían a los inversores en el selectivo londinense a 3,90 libras (4,57 euros), si bien a primera hora su valor decreció llegando a cotizar por debajo de 2,70 libras (3,16 euros), una llamativa caída.
Deliveroo había informado ayer de que fijaría el precio de su estreno en el mercado de Valores británico en la parte baja de su horquilla previamente anunciada, 3,90 libras (4,57 euros). Al cierre, sus títulos cotizaron a 2,87 libras (3,37 euros).
El fundador del grupo, Will Shu, dio hoy las gracias "a todos los que han contribuido a hacer de Deliveroo la empresa que es, en particular nuestros restaurantes, tiendas, repartidores y clientes".
Esta venta de acciones ha suscitado gran atención por tratarse de una de las mayores salidas a bolsa en este país desde que lo hiciera la multinacional Glencore en mayo de 2011.
La estrepitosa caída en sus títulos, que de alguna manera sospechaban los analistas, ha planteado cuestiones acerca de la viabilidad y ética que encierra todo un modelo de negocio, el de la llamada economía "gig" ("curros" precarios), en la que contratistas y autónomos reciben pagos por tareas realizadas a corto plazo.
Ese sistema de cuestionables valores ha sido criticado en las últimas semanas por importantes fondos de inversión, como la compañía de gestión de activos Aviva Investor, que hace unos días confirmaba que no invertiría en Deliveroo entre otras razones por su trato a sus empleados.
Su responsable, David Cumming, consideraba que "muchísimos empleadores podrían cambiar enormemente la vida de sus trabajadores si les garantizaran horas laborables o un salario y la forma en que se comportan las empresas está cobrando importancia".
