madrid
El Tribunal Constitucional de Colombia ha admitido este lunes la demanda del Movimiento Causa Justa que busca eliminar del Código Penal el delito de aborto por vulnerar los derechos fundamentales de las mujeres y del personal de salud.
El pasado 16 de septiembre, este movimiento que reúne a 91 organizaciones y 134 activistas presentó ante el Alto Tribunal una demanda para eliminar el artículo 122 del Código Penal, que criminaliza el aborto con penas de cárcel de hasta cuatro años.
"Las organizaciones y activistas del movimiento Causa Justa celebramos que la Corte Constitucional haya admitido la demanda de inconstitucionalidad que busca que el delito de aborto desaparezca del Código Penal", ha celebrado el movimiento, informa el diario El Espectador.
"Confiamos en que estos nuevos argumentos y evidencias planteadas en la demanda sean estudiados a fondo por las y los magistrados", ha dicho.
Ante esta demanda de inconstitucionalidad, el Tribunal tiene tres posibilidades. Declarar inexequible la norma y despenalizar el aborto en su totalidad, declararla exequible por lo que el artículo 122 quedaría como hasta el momento o declararla exequible condicionalmente y cambiar algunas de las reglas actuales.
El documento presentado por el Movimiento Causa Justa expone seis cargos de inconstitucionalidad y hace especial énfasis en el derecho de la mujer de acceder al aborto sin ser estigmatizada y con plenas garantías cuando se le practique. También denuncia que los profesionales sanitarios, a menudo, no están dispuestos a practicar abortos por miedo a ser penalizados.
"Esperamos también que el fallo del Tribunal garantice la ciudadanía plena de las mujeres, para la cual es fundamental el respeto de su libertad, autonomía y autodeterminación sobre las decisiones relativas a su cuerpo y a su proyecto de vida", han añadido las integrantes del movimiento.
La actual ley del aborto en Colombia data de 2006 y castiga penalmente cualquier interrupción del embarazo no enmarcada dentro de tres causales, violación, malformación del feto o peligro para la salud de la madre.
