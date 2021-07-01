Estás leyendo: Paran las tareas de rescate por temor al derrumbe total del edificio en Miami

Derrumbe en Miami Paran las tareas de rescate por temor al derrumbe total del edificio en Miami

La alcaldesa de Miami-Dade, Daniella Levine Cava, y el jefe de los bomberos del condado, Alan Cominsky, confirmaron que las labores de rescate se han interrumpido debido a "movimientos" en la parte del edificio que sigue en pie.

Fotografía general de los escombros del edificio de condominios de 12 pisos parcialmente derrumbado en Surfside, Florida (EE.UU.).
Fotografía general de los escombros del edificio de condominios de 12 pisos parcialmente derrumbado en Surfside, Florida (EE.UU.). Giorgio Viera / EFE

La tarea de búsqueda de víctimas en el lugar del derrumbe parcial de un edificio de apartamentos en Surfside (Miami-Dade) tuvo que ser interrumpida esta madrugada debido a "movimientos" en la parte que sigue en pie, informaron las autoridades.

La alcaldesa de Miami-Dade, Daniella Levine Cava, y el jefe de los bomberos del condado, Alan Cominsky, confirmaron que por ahora siguen paradas las operaciones y se reanudarán cuando los ingenieros estructurales determinen qué se puede hacer.

Los movimientos que indican inestabilidad en el edificio se registraron sobre las 2 de la madrugada (7.00 GMT), según Cominsky.

En la rueda de prensa no se informó de nuevos hallazgos de víctimas, que se mantienen por tanto en 18 fallecidos.

Los desaparecidos en el derrumbe de Champlain Towers South, un edificio de 12 plantas y 136 apartamentos, con 40 años de antigüedad, son 145 hasta ahora.

18 fallecidos y 145 desaparecidos

Cincuenta y cinco apartamentos se vinieron abajo en segundos por causas bajo investigación en la madrugada del 24 de junio.

El gobernador de Florida, Ron DeSantis, también presente en la rueda de presa, dijo que ya se están preparando planes de contingencia para hacer frente a la posible amenaza de la tormenta tropical Elsa para el sur de Florida, adonde llegaría el lunes, según algunos pronósticos.

La tormenta formada este jueves, la quinta de 2021 en la cuenca atlántica, se mueve hacia el oeste a una velocidad de cerca de 25 millas por hora (41 km/h), que puede aumentar aún más cuando vire hacia el oeste-noroeste durante las próximas 24 a 36 horas.

La mayor parte de las Antillas Menores están bajo aviso de paso de tormenta tropical.

Tanto DeSantis como Daniella Levine Cava tienen previsto reunirse con el presidente de EEUU, Joe Biden, que llegó a Miami a las 09.30 (14.30 GMT).

Levine Cava precisó que la detención de la búsqueda no tenía nada que ver con la llegada del presidente.

Biden se reunirá también con los jefes de los rescatistas y con sobrevivientes y familiares de las víctimas.

