Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

El desfile del Orgullo en Roma sirve de altavoz contra Salvini 

Asistieron cientos de personas que portaron banderas multicolores y pancartas a favor del reconocimiento de los mismos derechos para todos los ciudadanos.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Marcha del 'Roma Pride' en Roma, Italia, 08 de junio 2019. (Italia, Roma) EFE/EPA/MASSIMO PERCOSSI

Marcha del 'Roma Pride' en Roma, Italia, 08 de junio 2019. (Italia, Roma) EFE/EPA/MASSIMO PERCOSSI

Cientos de personas homosexuales celebraron hoy en Roma el desfile del orgullo y criticaron al ministro del Interior italiano, el ultraderechista Matteo Salvini, por sus comentarios contra estas familias, a la vez que reclamaban mayor tolerancia.

Esta fiesta, celebrada en un país que no reconoce los matrimonios homosexuales y solo las uniones civiles entre personas del mismo sexo, comenzó en torno a las 15.00 horas locales (13.00 GMT) y a ella asistieron cientos de personas que portaron banderas multicolores y pancartas a favor del reconocimiento de los mismos derechos para todos los ciudadanos.

Muchos de ellos corearon gritos contra el Gobierno italiano y en especial contra el líder de la Liga, Salvini. De hecho se pudieron oír frases como "odio a la Liga" o ver imágenes de vírgenes aplastando con los pies el rostro del ministro del Interior.

El presidente de la asociación "Famiglie Arcobaleno" ("Familias arcoíris"), Gianfranco Goretti, lamentó "el ataque" que sufren estas personas por parte del Gobierno y dijo que "seguramente hay voluntad de apartarlas".

Las críticas a Salvini se producen después de que el también vicepresidente del Gobierno italiano haya repetido insistentemente que las familias son solo las que están formadas por un padre y una madre, y no por personas del mismo sexo.

Desfile del Orgullo en Italia. EFE/EPA

Desfile del Orgullo en Italia. EFE/EPA

No es la primera vez que colectivos homosexuales rechazan estas ideas. Recientemente dos chicas jóvenes pidieron a Salvini una fotografía, después de que terminara un acto político en Sicilia, y cuando el ministro posó con ellas aprovecharon para besarse, algo a lo que Salvini reaccionó con sorpresa y fue capturado por la cámara de las chicas y subido a las redes sociales.

Durante el desfile se pudieron ver carrozas con hombres y mujeres vestidas de los colores del arcoíris, con purpurinas o con el torso desnudo. Italia actualmente no reconoce el matrimonio homosexual ni la adopción por parte de estas personas, y solo en 2016 el Parlamento aprobó el reconocimiento de las uniones civiles de personas del mismo sexo, una normativa que fue impulsada por el Ejecutivo de Matteo Renzi.

El proyecto fue iniciativa de la senadora Monica Cirinnà y contemplaba inicialmente la legalización de las uniones homosexuales y el derecho de la pareja a adoptar al hijo natural de su compañero sentimental, pero finalmente este punto quedó fuera tras generar numerosas polémicas.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas