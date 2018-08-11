Público
Público

Desmantelada una célula terrorista en el noroeste de Irán

Las fuerzas del orden del país iraní han desarticulado una agrupación terrorista que estaría financiada y vinculada por Estados Unidos, tal y como han expresado en un comunicado.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El presidente de Irán, Hassan Rouhani, en una imagen de archivo. Arif Hudaverdi Yaman/Reuters

El presidente de Irán, Hassan Rouhani, en una imagen de archivo. Arif Hudaverdi Yaman/Reuters

El Cuerpo de los Guardianes de la Revolución de Irán anunció hoy el desmantelamiento de una célula terrorista supuestamente vinculada con Estados Unidos, y que planeaba perpetrar "actos de sabotaje y crear inseguridad", en una operación llevada a cabo en el noroeste del país.

Al menos diez supuestos terroristas murieron y varios resultaron heridos en los enfrentamientos registrados entre los efectivos de los Guardianes y los extremistas en una zona fronteriza de la provincia de Azerbaiyán Occidental, limítrofe con Irak y Turquía.

El Cuerpo de los Guardianes de la Revolución, en un comunicado explicó que "la célula terrorista equipada, dependía de la arrogancia mundial (en referencia a EEUU) y anoche quiso entrar al país por la región fronteriza Oshnavie", donde fue interceptada y mediante "un duro conflicto, al menos diez terroristas perdieron la vida y varios resultaron heridos".

Los efectivos de los Guardianes de la Revolución se incautaron durante la operación de "significativas cantidades armas, municiones y equipos de comunicaciones" de la célula terrorista.

Las fuerzas iraníes han detenido y abatido a decenas de supuestos terroristas desde el doble atentado perpetrado el pasado junio contra el Parlamento iraní y el mausoleo del imán Jomeiní en Teherán. Estos ataques, reivindicados por el grupo yihadista Estado Islámico (EI), causaron 17 muertos y más de medio centenar de heridos.

Etiquetas