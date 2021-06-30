Estás leyendo: Detenida la espectadora que provocó la caída en el Tour de Francia

Detenida la espectadora que provocó la caída en el Tour de Francia

La organización demandará a esta mujer que provocó el caos en la competición. En el incidente, 21 ciclistas resultaron heridos. 

El ciclista Tony Martin.
El ciclista Tony Martin. Christophe Petit Tesson / POOL / EFE

parís

Reuters

La espectadora que hizo que el ciclista Tony Martin y parte del pelotón del Tour de Francia se estrellara en la etapa inaugural de la carrera ha sido detenida, informó el miércoles la cadena de televisión BFM, citando fuentes policiales.

BFM añadió que la espectadora fue detenida en Bretaña, la región del noroeste de Francia donde el Tour de Francia -la mayor prueba ciclista del mundo- celebró sus cuatro primeras etapas.

El sábado, Martin se estrelló al chocar con un cartel de cartón que sostenía una aficionada con un impermeable amarillo que miraba en sentido contrario a una cámara de televisión, provocando el caos a falta de 47 kilómetros para el final de la etapa. Se vieron implicados más de 20 ciclistas. 

El suceso provocó el abandono de otros cuatro ciclistas, el alemán Jasha Sutterlin, el lituano Ignatas Konovalovas, el francés Cyril Lemoine y el español Marc Soler. 

El lunes se produjo otro accidente en un final de etapa por caminos estrechos, lo que llevó a los ciclistas a detener la prueba durante un minuto en la cuarta etapa para protestar de forma silenciosa por unas condiciones de carrera más seguras tras los accidentes.

La quinta etapa de este miércoles es una contrarreloj individual de 27,2 kilómetros desde Changé a Laval y todas las miradas estarán puestas en los aspirantes a la general.

