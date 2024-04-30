Newsletters

Detienen en Países Bajos a una mujer implicada en la preparación del intento de asesinato de Vidal-Quadras

El vicepresidente del Parlamento Europeo entre 1999-2014, Alejo Vidal-Quadras, ofrece una rueda de prensa, en la Asociación de la Prensa, a 23 de febrero de 2024, en Madrid.
El vicepresidente del Parlamento Europeo entre 1999-2014, Alejo Vidal-Quadras, ofrece una rueda de prensa, en la Asociación de la Prensa, a 23 de febrero de 2024, en Madrid. Eduardo Parra / Europa Press

Madrid

Actualizado:

Agentes holandeses han detenido este martes a una mujer por su presunta implicación en la financiación y preparación del intento de asesinato con Alejo Vidal-Quadras el pasado 9 de noviembre en Madrid. 

Esta detención se produce después de que las autoridades españolas emitieran una Orden Europea de Detención y Entrega. 

(Habrá ampliación)

