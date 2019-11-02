La ciudad alemana de Dresde ha declarado el estado de "emergencia nazi". El Ayuntamiento de la capital del estado federal de Sajonia ha aprobado una resolución que cuenta con el apoyo de todos los partidos, menos el de Alternativa para Alemania (AfD) y la Unión Cristianodemócrata (CDU), el partido de la canciller alemana, Angela Merkel.
"Las actitudes y acciones antidemocráticas, antipluralistas, misantrópicas y de los extremistas de ultraderecha, incluida la violencia, ocurren con mayor frecuencia", sostiene la moción, tal y como ha recogido El Mundo.
La ciudad alemana es uno de los principales baluartes de la extrema derecha. Además, es la cuna del movimiento islamófobo Pegida, cuyas siglas no dejan lugar a dudas: "Patriotas Europeos contra la Islamización de Occidente". Surgido a finales de octubre de 2015, los simpatizantes de Pegida se manifestaban cada lunes en Dresde.
