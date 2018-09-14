Las fuertes lluvias y ráfagas de viento causadas por el huracán 'Florence' han inundado los estados norteamericanos de Carolina del Norte y del Sur este jueves, mientras la tormenta avanza lentamente hacia la costa, amenazando a millones de personas.
'Florence' se ha convertido en un huracán de categoría 1 en la escala Saffir-Simpson este jueves por la noche y se mueve hacia el oeste a solo nueve kilómetros por hora.
El huracán podría azotar la costa este de Estados Unidos con vientos huracanados durante casi todo un día, según los meteorólogos. A pesar de su ruta impredecible, se espera que toque tierra cerca de Cape Fear, en Carolina del Norte, este viernes a mediodía.
El gobernador de Carolina del Norte, Roy Cooper, ha tildado el huracán como una "tormenta histórica" que desatará lluvias e inundaciones que afectarán a casi todo el estado.
"Estamos un poco preocupados por la marejada de tempestad, así que bajamos para ver cómo está el río ahora", ha asegurado Linda Smith, de 67 años, una directora jubilada. "Tengo miedo de lo que viene. Sólo queremos oraciones de todos", ha aseverado.
Carolina del Norte verá el equivalente de hasta ocho meses de lluvia en tan solo un lapso de dos a tres días, según Brandon Locklear, del Servicio Meteorológico Nacional.
Al menos 88.000 personas se han quedado sin electricidad en Carolina del Norte antes de que se haya registrado lo peor de la tormenta, según la agencia estatal de manejo de emergencias. Millones de personas podrían quedarse sin energía eléctrica por el paso de la tormenta y el restablecimiento del servicio podría tardar semanas.
Las carreteras y las intersecciones en las islas Outer Banks de Carolina del Norte ya estaban inundadas.
'Florence' ha registrado este jueves vientos máximos de 150 kilómetros por hora mientras avanzaba sobre el Océano Atlántico, por debajo de un máximo de 224 kilómetros por hora que tenían a principios de esta semana cuando era un huracán de categoría 4. El centro de de 'Florence' se ubica a unos 80 kilómetros al sur de Morehead City sobre las 23.00 (hora local).
