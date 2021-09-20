EEUU permitirá entrada de viajeros vacunados de la UE y Reino Unido desde noviembre

washington
El Gobierno de Estados Unidos ha anunciado este lunes que permitirá a partir de comienzos de noviembre la entrada en el país de los viajeros internacionales, incluidos los de la Unión Europea (UE), el Reino Unido, China y Brasil, que estén vacunados con la pauta completa.
Los viajeros deberán mostrar la prueba de vacunación y un test negativo realizado tres días antes del viaje, indicó Jeff Zients, jefe del equipo de respuesta contra la covid-19 de la Casa Blanca en conferencia de prensa virtual.
"Este nuevo sistema de viaje internacional sigue las recomendaciones de la ciencia, para mantener los vuelos aéreos internacionales a EEUU seguros, al requerir los extranjeros estar completamente vacunados para volar a EEUU e implementa adicionales y estrictos protocolos de seguridad", remarcó Zients.
Estas restricciones de viaje, aplicadas inicialmente por el anterior presidente, Donald Trump, estaban en vigor desde el inicio de la pandemia en 2020 y habían sido mantenidas por el actual mandatario, Joe Biden, quien llegó a la Casa Blanca en enero de este año.
Los visitantes internacionales tendrán que facilitar datos de contacto para el rastreo en caso de contagio
Los viajeros internacionales completamente vacunados no deberán cumplir cuarentena una vez llegan a territorio estadounidense, pero sí que deberán facilitar datos de contacto para facilitar el rastreo en caso de contagio.
Zients subrayó, no obstante, que los estadounidenses no vacunados deberán presentar un test negativo un día antes de su salida, y volver a someterse a la prueba una vez en Estados Unidos.
Las prolongadas restricciones de viaje de Washington habían sido especialmente criticadas por los socios europeos, donde el porcentaje de vacunación es bastante mayor que el existente en EEUU.
