EEUU reconoce que mató a diez civiles "por error" en el ataque con drones de Kabul

El ataque iba dirigido contra una amenaza "inminente" para el aeropuerto de Kabul, pero resultó un error y de los fallecidos siete eran niños. 

18/09/2021 ataque Kabul
Vista general de una residencia destruida después de un ataque con cohetes en Kabul, Afganistán. Reuters

washington

Actualizado:

Estados Unidos admitió este viernes haber cometido un "trágico error" al lanzar en Kabul un ataque con drones en el que murieron diez civiles, siete de ellos niños, el pasado 29 de agosto.

Así lo indicó el jefe del Comando Central (CENTCOM) de Estados Unidos, general Kenneth F. McKenzie, en declaraciones por videoconferencia en una rueda de prensa en el Pentágono.

El secretario de Defensa estadounidense, Lloyd Austin, explicó por su parte en un comunicado que Mckenzie le informó esa mañana de que el ataque pretendía dirigirse contra una amenaza "inminente" para el aeropuerto internacional Hamid Karzai de Kabul, pero resultó ser un error y provocó la muerte de civiles.

Las fuerzas estadounidenses confundieron su objetivo y atacaron al trabajador de una ONG

El dron atacó un vehículo en el que las fuerzas estadounidenses pensaban que había militantes del grupo terrorista Estado Islámico cuando en realidad lo conducía Zemari Ahmadi, un trabajador de una ONG estadounidense.

"En nombre del Departamento de Defensa, ofrezco mis más profundas condolencias a las familias de quienes fueron asesinados, incluido el señor Ahmadi y al personal de Nutrición y Educación Internacional, compañía del señor Ahmadi", dijo Austin.

Añadió que el departamento sabe que no había conexión entre Ahmadi y el ISIS, y que sus actividades eran completamente "inofensivas" y no estaban relacionadas con la "amenaza inminente" contra la que se dirigía el ataque.

"El señor Ahmadi es sólo una víctima inocente como lo fueron los demás que murieron trágicamente" en este incidente". "Nos disculpamos y nos esforzaremos por aprender de este horrible error", dijo el secretario de Defensa.

Añadió que ha ordenado al Comando Central una investigación a fondo para dilucidar lo ocurrido y prometió que los responsables rendirán cuentas por el error

