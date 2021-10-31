Estás leyendo: EEUU y la UE aparcan sus diferencias sobre los aranceles al acero y aluminio y se dirigen hacia un "acuerdo global"

EEUU y la UE aparcan sus diferencias sobre los aranceles al acero y aluminio y se dirigen hacia un "acuerdo global"

"Hemos acordado con Estados Unidos poner en pausa nuestra disputa comercial sobre el acero y el aluminio", anunció el vicepresidente de la Comisión Europea Valdis Dombrovskis

31/10/2021 La presidenta de la Comisión Europea Ursula Von der Leyen y Joe Biden se saludan en la cumbre del G20 en Roma
La presidenta de la Comisión Europea Ursula Von der Leyen y Joe Biden se saludan en la cumbre del G20 en Roma. Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

La Unión Europea y Estados Unidos han acordado aparcar su disputa sobre el acero y el aluminio, anunció el vicepresidente de la Comisión Europea y responsable de Comercio, Valdis Dombrovskis.

"Hemos acordado con Estados Unidos poner en pausa nuestra disputa comercial sobre el acero y el aluminio y lanzar una cooperación en relación con un acuerdo global sobre un acero y aluminio sostenibles", dijo Dombrovskis a través de su cuenta en Twitter.

La relación comercial entre la Unión Europea y Estados Unidos se deterioró durante el mandato del expresidente Donald Trump, en particular a raíz de la imposición de aranceles del 25% a las importaciones comunitarias de acero y del 10% a las de aluminio.

A las medidas impuestas por Trump, la UE respondió con su propia tanda de aranceles a varios productos estadounidenses, entre ellos, el whisky de tipo "bourbon", la mantequilla de cacahuete, los arándanos o el zumo de naranja.

Los dos bloques llevaban meses tratando de lograr un entendimiento para resolver la disputa sobre el acero y el aluminio.

Los contactos se intensificaron después de que el pasado junio la UE y Estados Unidos alcanzaran un acuerdo sobre la batalla por las ayudas públicas ilegales al constructor aeronáutico estadounidense Boeing y al europeo Airbus, la disputa más larga en la Organización Mundial del Comercio. Ambos acordaron entonces suspender durante cinco años sus aranceles compensatorios, valorados en hasta 11.500 millones de euros.

