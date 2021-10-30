Estás leyendo: El G20 acuerda en Roma adoptar un impuesto mínimo global a sociedades del 15%

Los líderes del G20 acordaron hoy en Roma la adopción de un impuesto mínimo global a sociedades de al menos el 15 %, como medida para lograr un sistema tributario más justo y evitar que las empresas se beneficien de regímenes fiscales complacientes y no paguen impuestos en los países en los que operan, informaron hoy fuentes conocedoras de las sesiones, que se celebran a puerta cerrada.

Según las fuentes, los líderes alcanzaron este histórico acuerdo tras cuatro años de intenso debate, un sistema que estará basado en dos pilares y que abordará los retos fiscales que plantea la digitalización y globalización de la economía.

El mecanismo, que se adoptará para 2030, sigue el camino ya trazado por la Organización para la Cooperación y el Desarrollo Económicos (OCDE) de un sistema sustentado en dos pilares: el primero fija que el volumen del beneficio residual de las empresas (el que queda después de que el país donde esté la sede se haya quedado con el impuesto correspondiente al 10 % de la rentabilidad) se repartirá entre los países donde operan las compañías, y el segundo establece un tipo mínimo de sociedades mínimo del 15 % para las compañías que tengan una facturación de al menos 750 millones de euros.

