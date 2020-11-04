Estás leyendo: Gana un candidato en Dakota del Norte que murió por coronavirus hace semanas

El triunfo de David Andahl se explica por el incremento récord del voto por correo en estos comicios celebrados en plena pandemia, ya que muchas papeletas llegaron antes de la trágica noticia.

El candidato del Partido Republicano, David Andahl, murió el 6 de octubre a los 55 años tras ser ingresado de urgencia por complicaciones derivadas del coronavirus.
Un candidato a la Cámara de Representantes de Dakota del Norte ganó este martes las elecciones a pesar de que falleció hace unas semanas por complicaciones derivadas del coronavirus, enfermedad de la que se contagió durante la campaña electoral.

Los medios de comunicación locales del área de Bismarck informaron de la victoria del fallecido, David Andahl, quien militaba en el Partido Republicano y murió el pasado 6 de octubre a los 55 años tras ser ingresado de urgencia en un centro hospitalario.

El triunfo del Andahl se explica por el incremento récord del voto por correo en estos comicios celebrados en plena pandemia, ya que muchas papeletas llegaron antes de la trágica noticia.

Tras la muerte del candidato, el fiscal general de Dakota, Wayne Stenehjem, explicó que aún podía participar en el proceso electoral, pues los militares desplazados y el voto en el extranjero comenzó con 46 días de antelación.

Además, los primeros votantes pudieron enviar sus papeletas 40 días antes de las elecciones.

Según la cadena ABC, el fiscal insistió este martes en que las papeletas con votos a favor da Andahl debían ser contabilizadas según la legislación estadounidense.

"Si un candidato fallecido recibe la mayoría de los votos, el candidato es elegido", dijo.

"Sin embargo, si el candidato ha fallecido, entonces no está cualificado y existirá una vacante. La ley estatal contempla el proceso para llenar las vacantes de un cargo legislativo", añadió.

La madre del político, Pat Andahl, aseguró al diario local The Bismarck Tribune que su hijo había sido "muy cuidadoso" durante la pandemia y que estaba apasionado con la idea de servir en un cargo público.

"Tenía muchos sentimientos por su condado y quería mejorar las cosas. Su corazón estaba en la agricultura. Quería cosas mejores para los agricultores y la industria del carbón", aseguró.

Andahl era ganadero y agricultor que trabajó en la Comisión de Planificación Urbana del Condado de Burleigh durante 16 años. 

