Estás leyendo: Biden se muestra optimista y espera confirmar su victoria en los próximos días

Público
Público

Elecciones EEUU Biden se muestra optimista y espera confirmar su victoria en los próximos días

El candidato demócrata cree poder ganar en Wisconsin y Michigan, Estados clave para imponerse a Trump.

El candidato demócrata a la Casa Blanca, Joe Biden.
El candidato demócrata a la Casa Blanca, Joe Biden. EFE

MADRID

AGENCIAS

El candidato demócrata a la Presidencia de Estados Unidos, Joe Biden, pidió "mantener la fe" y se mostró "optimista", pese a que los resultados poco después de la medianoche no dejan claro si se impondrá al presidente, Donald Trump.

En un encuentro con simpatizantes en el exterior del Chase Center de Wilmington (Delaware), señaló que es optimista sobre poder ganar Wisconsin y Michigan, aunque "puede llevar tiempo" declarar su victoria, sobre todo, por los retrasos en Pensilvania.

(Habrá ampliación)

Más noticias de Internacional

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público