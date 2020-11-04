MADRID
La congresista demócrata Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez se proclamó como ganadora en los comicios al Congreso de EEUU por Nueva York con una amplia ventaja, con lo que logra su segundo mandato como una de las representantes del ala más izquierdista del partido.
Según las cifras ofrecidas por la Junta Electoral del estado a las 22.30 hora local (3.30 GMT del mi), Ocasio-Cortez, de 31 años, llevaba una ventaja en los apoyos de más del 66% frente a su rival, el republicano católico de 60 años John C. Cummings, quien recibió casi un 29% de los prácticamente 131.000 votos escrutados hasta el momento en el distrito 14, que incluyen El Bronx y Queens.
"Gracias Bronx y Queens por reelegirme para el Congreso a pesar de los millones gastados contra nosotros y gracias por creer en mí para representaros una vez más", dijo la política a través de su cuenta de Twitter. "Servir a NY 14 y luchar por las familia de las clases trabajadoras en el Congreso ha sido el mayor honor, privilegio y responsabilidad de mi vida", agregó.
Otras ocho figuras progresistas del Partido Demócrata se imponían con soltura esta noche según los resultados parciales de los comicios federales y estatales por Nueva York, entre ellas cuatro mujeres que se presentan a renovaciones de mandato: las senadoras Alessandra Biaggi, Jessica Ramos y Julia Salazar, y la asambleísta Catalina Cruz.
Los otros cuatro demócratas que previsiblemente accederán a las instituciones al superar considerablemente en votos a sus rivales son Jamaal Bowman, que se presenta por el distrito 16 al Congreso federal; Jabari Brisport, al Senado estatal por el distrito 24; Zohran Kwame Mamdani, a la Asamblea estatal por el distrito 36; y Phara Souffrant Forrest, también a la Asamblea estatal por el distrito 57.
