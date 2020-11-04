Estás leyendo: Los demócratas mantendrán el control de la Cámara Baja

El Partido Demócrata controla la Cámara de Representantes de EEUU desde enero de 2018.

Imagen de archivo de la Cámara de Representantes de EEUU. EFE

El Partido Demócrata conquistará los escaños suficientes para mantener el control de la Cámara de Representantes de EEUU durante los próximos dos años, según las proyecciones de las cadenas televisivas NBC News y Fox News.

En estas elecciones se renueva la totalidad de los 435 escaños de la Cámara Baja, que desde enero de 2018 está controlada por los demócratas, que tienen 232 asientos frente a los 197 de los republicanos.

