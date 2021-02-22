Erdogan acusa al Frontex y a Grecia de violar derechos de refugiados

estambulActualizado:
El presidente de Turquía, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, ha acusado este lunes a la Agencia Europea de la Guardia de Fronteras y Costas, conocida como Frontex, de participar junto a Grecia en violaciones de los derechos de refugiados en la frontera turcogriega.
"Las fuerzas de seguridad griegas han cometido abiertos actos de represión contra los refugiados en la frontera turco-griega. Hemos vivido escenas que dan vergüenza. La agencia europea Frontex ha sido partícipe de esta violación de los derechos", dijo el presidente.
Erdogan hizo estas declaraciones en Esmirna durante un discurso sobre inmigración, transmitido en directo por la cadena NTV, en el que subrayó el papel de Turquía como país que ha acogido a cuatro millones de refugiados sirios.
El mandatario denunció la muerte de los migrantes "en las arenas calientes del Sáhara" y en el Mediterráneo, mar en el que "30.000 migrantes han perdido la vida en la última época".
"Recordamos muy bien cómo incluso se les han hundido las barcas de forma intencionada. La humanidad ha suspendido el examen no solo en el Mediterráneo, sino también en el Egeo y en el río Evros (en la frontera turco-griega)", insistió el presidente.
Turquía ha acusado reiteradamente a las autoridades griegas de practicar devoluciones en caliente -ilegales- de refugiados a los que se interceptó en el mar y de remolcar a aguas turcas lanchas llenas de migrantes para que fuesen rescatados por la guardia costera turca.
Los medios oficialistas turcos han difundido en los últimos meses vídeos tomados por la guardia costera turca que supuestamente demuestran este tipo de prácticas, también denunciadas por numerosas organizaciones humanitarias y periodistas europeos.
