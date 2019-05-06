La Comisión Electoral de Turquía (YSK) ordenó este lunes la repetición de las elecciones municipales en Estambul, ganadas el pasado día 31 de marzo por la oposición socialdemócrata, admitiendo así una demanda del islamista AKP, el partido del presidente turco Recep Tayyip Erdogan, según medios.
La emisora NTV informó de que la decisión fue tomada por la YSK con siete votos a favor y cuatro en contra. Aunque no ha sido anunciada oficialmente, la decisión ha sido confirmada en las redes sociales por varios partidos políticos, entre ellos el AKP.
El alcalde electo de Estambul, Ekrem Imamoglu, del socialdemócrata CHP, aseguró en una primera reacción ante los medios que es demasiado pronto para hacer una valoración. Con la victoria del CHP en las municipales terminaron 25 años de Gobierno de partidos islamistas en Estambul, desde que el propio Erdogan ganó la alcaldía en 1994, comenzado así su fulgurante ascenso político.
El candidato socialdemócrata ganó las elecciones del 31 de marzo con sólo 23.000 papeletas de ventaja de un total de 8,8 millones de votos, según los resultados preliminares de la Comisión Electoral, que sirvieron para que el pasado día 17 asumiera oficialmente su cargo de alcalde.
El AKP reclamó primero el recuento de los 319.000 votos considerados nulos, luego de todas las papeletas en varios distritos y, finalmente, impugnó el resultado y reclamó la repetición de las elecciones. Según el canal turco Fox TV, la fecha de la repetición electoral será el próximo 7 de julio.
