Newsletters

Estás leyendo: España llega a un acuerdo con EEUU para traer a migrantes desde centros de Latinoamérica

Público
Público

España llega a un acuerdo con EEUU para traer a migrantes desde centros de Latinoamérica

Urgente

Madrid

España, Canadá y EE.UU. aceptarán a migrantes cuyos casos serán gestionados por la vía legal a través de centros de tramitación en países de Latinoamérica, como Colombia y Guatemala, anunció este jueves el Gobierno estadounidense.

El anuncio se enmarca en una batería de medidas de Washington para intentar reducir el flujo migratorio hacia su frontera con México a partir del 11 de mayo, cuando se suspende el Título 42, una norma migratoria que permite las expulsiones en caliente.

¿Te ha resultado interesante esta noticia?

Más noticias de Internacional

Etiquetas

selección público