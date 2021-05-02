Estás leyendo: La española detenida en Israel continuará arrestada y será imputada

Juana Ruiz Sánchez

La española detenida en Israel continuará arrestada y será imputada

Una corte militar israelí determinó hoy que la trabajadora humanitaria española Juana Ruiz Sánchez, detenida desde el pasado 13 de abril por Israel, seguirá arrestada hasta que en la vista del jueves se presenten los cargos formales contra ella, confirmó a Efe su abogado.

El fiscal militar solicitó durante la quinta vista de hoy, que afrontó telemáticamente Ruiz Sánchez, algunos días al juez para determinar la imputación del jueves.

Su esposo, Elías Rismawi, y sus dos hijos aguardan con impaciencia e inquietud una rápida resolución de otro caso derivado de la ocupación, similar a los de innumerables palestinos de los territorios ocupados.

