Se estrella un avión rumbo a Nairobi con 157 personas a bordo

Se desconocen las causas de este accidente del avión modelo Boeing 737, que realizaba un vuelo regular a la capital keniana.

Workers service an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane at the Bole International Airport in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh/File Photo

El avión Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737-800. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh/File Photo

Un avión de la compañía Ethiopian Airlines que se dirigía desde la capital etíope a Nairobi se ha estrellado este domingo con 157 personas a bordo, informaron hoy las autoridades del país, que no han concretado el número de víctimas.

La Oficina del primer ministro etíope, Aby Ahmed, expresó "sus más profundas condolencias a las familias de aquellos que han perdido a sus seres queridos", según lamentó vía Twitter.

Se desconocen las causas de este accidente del avión modelo Boeing 737, con 149 pasajeros y 8 miembros de tripulación, según la propia compañía, que realizaba un vuelo regular a la capital keniana.

Ethiopian Airlines confirmó que la aeronave se estrelló unos seis minutos después de despegar del aeropuerto internacional de Adís Abeba a las 8.44 hora local (05.44 GMT), a la altura de la localidad de Bishoftu, informó en un comunicado.

"En este momento, las operaciones de búsqueda y rescate están en curso y no tenemos información confirmada sobre posibles supervivientes ni víctimas", señala en el texto la mayor aerolínea de África.

El avión, con número de vuelo ET302, tenía previsto aterrizar en el aeropuerto internacional de Nairobi Jomo Kenyatta a las 10.25 hora local (07.25 GMT).

