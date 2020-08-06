Estás leyendo: El Gobierno libanés decreta el estado de emergencia durante 15 días en Beirut

El Líbano ha decretado este miércoles el estado de emergencia durante quince días en Beirut, que estará bajo control militar tras la explosión el martes de un almacén en el puerto que causó más de 135 muertos y 5.000 heridos.

Vista general de la zona cero de la explosiones en el puerto de Beirut | EFE

El Gobierno libanés ha decretado este miércoles el estado de emergencia durante quince días en Beirut, que estará bajo control militar tras la explosión el martes de un almacén en el puerto que causó más de 135 muertos y 5.000 heridos. 

La ministra libanesa de Información, Manal Abdelsamad, explicó que el estado de emergencia es "renovable y la autoridad militar más importante será responsable inmediatamente de mantener la seguridad" en la ciudad.

La decisión fue tomada durante una reunión del Gabinete de ministros al día siguiente de la devastadora explosión que ha afectado a barrios enteros de la capital libanesa.

Más de 130 muertos

Al menos 135 personas han fallecido y 5.000 han resultado heridas, según el Gobierno y la Cruz Roja libanesa, como consecuencia de la explosión de un almacén en el puerto de Beirut con 2.750 toneladas de nitrato de amonio.

De acuerdo con las primeras informaciones, difundidas por el propio Ejecutivo, el fertilizante estaba desde hacía seis años en un almacén del puerto sin que nadie hubiera tomado medidas para garantizar su seguridad.

El Líbano vive desde este pasado miércoles una jornada de luto nacional, mientras se sigue buscando entre los escombros cadáveres y supervivientes y se trata de evaluar el alcance de los daños materiales.

