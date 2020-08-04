Estás leyendo: Al menos diez muertos en una fuerte explosión en un almacén de explosivos en Beirut

Al menos diez muertos en una fuerte explosión en un almacén de explosivos en Beirut

El ministro de Sanidad, Hamad Hasan, ha anunciado que hay "muchos heridos y cuantiosos daños materiales".

Una enorme explosión en un almacén de explosivos sacude Beirut. EFE
Una fuerte explosión en un almacén de la zona del puerto de Beirut sacudió este martes la capital libanesa, sobre la que se eleva una gran columna de humo de color rojizo, mientras los servicios de emergencia se han activado. La explosión que generó una enorme onda expansiva, se pudo sentir en toda la capital desde varios kilómetros de distancia. Reuters ha confirmado al menos 10 muertos, según fuentes médicas y de seguridad libanesas.

De acuerdo con la Agencia Nacional de Noticias (ANN), la explosión se produjo en un almacén de explosivos del puerto de Beirut y fue precedida de un incendio en un hangar de silos de trigo del puerto. La agencia dice que hay "heridos" y "grandes daños en las viviendas y vehículos en los alrededores" del lugar donde se produjo el estallido. El ministro de Sanidad, Hamad Hasan, ha anunciado que hay "muchos heridos y cuantiosos daños materiales", según avanza el medio local Daily Star. 

Por su parte, el gobernador de Beirut, Maruán Abud, ha afirmado que las autoridades han perdido el contacto con varios bomberos que se habían desplazado al lugar tras la primera explosión, según la cadena libanesa LBC.

Imágenes difundidas en las redes sociales muestran la detonación y una gran nube con forma de hongo elevándose en el cielo, provocando una onda expansiva que ha afectado a varios barrios de la ciudad y ha provocado daños materiales.

Las autoridades no han confirmado la causa de la explosión

Columnas de humo blanco y también de color rojizo se elevan sobre el área del puerto, ubicado en la costa mediterránea. 

El Ministerio de Salud ordenó a los hospitales "recibir a los heridos a cuenta del Ministerio", en un breve comunicado difundido en su cuenta oficial de Facebook, y la Cruz Roja libanesa está llamando a sus colaboradores a que se movilicen con urgencia.

Según el canal de televisión libanés Al Mayadín, afiliado al grupo chií Hizbulá, el almacén que explotó contenía gasolina.

