Un jubilado que animaba a manifestarse contra el aislamiento en Argentina ha muerto a causa del coronavirus. Ángel José Spotorno, de 74 años, era muy activo en redes, donde compartía iniciativas para manifestarse en plena cuarentena por la covid-19, tal y como recogen medios argentinos como Infobae.

"De los 90 días que vivió en cuarentena, unos 85 habrá estado en la calle", sostiene una prima suya en unas declaraciones recogidas por este medio digital. Fiel seguidor del expresidente Mauricio Macri, lideraba páginas de Facebook en contra del actual Gobierno de Alberto Fernández, como Argentina no se rinde y La República nunca será roja.

"Un día él me dijo que fue a la concentración en el Obelisco. Hablamos hasta la una de la madrugada. Le dije que no entendía por qué hacía esto sabiendo que la mayoría de la gente cumplía la cuarentena y él no", añade la familiar de Spotorno, que falleció el pasado 15 de junio.

Siempre según las declaraciones de la prima hermana, recogidas por Infobae, este jubilado creía que el coronavirus era "un resfrío como cualquiera". "Él me decía: 'Me voy caminando a todas partes, no me va a agarrar nada''. Ni sé si usaba barbijo. Y saludaba a todos, hasta al policía de la esquina. Él estaba tranquilo: decía que nadie lo iba a frenar", apostilla.