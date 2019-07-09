Fallece el excéntrico multimillonario estadounidense Ross Perot a los 89 años

El excéntrico multimillonario estadounidense Ross Perot, quien se postuló a la Presidencia de EE.UU. como independiente en dos ocasiones en la década de 1990, falleció hoy a los 89 años tras no poder superar la leucemia que padecía desde hacía unos meses.
El multimillonario de Texas murió durante la madrugada de este martes en la ciudad de Dallas, según informó el portavoz de la familia, James Fuller, a varios medios locales.
De acuerdo a la misma fuente, el magnate fue diagnosticado con leucemia en febrero y una infección secundaria en marzo casi acaba con su vida.
Perot, cuyas biografías siempre destacan que fue un multimillonario "hecho a sí mismo", se convirtió en uno de los hombres más ricos del país al fundar en 1962 la empresa de servicios informáticos Electronic Data Systems Corp, siendo uno de los pioneros de ese sector. Posteriormente, vendió su compañía a General Motors por 2.500 millones de dólares. El empresario creó en 1988 otra compañía, Perot Systems, que lideró hasta 2004 cuando cedió el testigo a su hijo y pasó a ocupar la plaza de presidente honorífico.
En 1992, Perot saltó al escenario nacional al presentarse a la campaña presidencial como candidato independiente contra el entonces presidente republicano George H.W Bush (1989-1993) y el candidato demócrata Bill Clinton (1993-2001), que finalmente se impuso en los comicios. Sin embargo, el multimillonario texano obtuvo cerca del 19% de los votos, el mayor porcentaje para un candidato independiente en 80 años.
El amplio apoyo que recibió Perot provocó que los republicanos le culpasen por la derrota de Bush padre, que no pudo ser reelegido. Cuatro años más tarde, en 1996, volvió a presentarse con un programa ultraconservador a las elecciones presidenciales al frente del Partido de la Reforma de EE.UU y recibió el 8,4% de los votos. Perot y su mujer Margot tuvieron cinco hijos y 16 nietos.
