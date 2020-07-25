Una fiesta nocturna en Praga deja 109 contagios de coronavirus

Una fiesta en un local nocturno en Praga ha dejado hasta este viernes 109 contagios de coronavirus y 270 personas se mantienen en cuarentena, cuando están aumentado los casos en todo el territorio de República Checa.
La responsable sanitaria de Praga, Zdenka Jagrova, ha afirmado que la fiesta se organizó el pasado jueves, aunque espera que se puedan confirmar más casos relacionados con esta reunión.
"Es un grupo de gente joven que se reunió y como todos tienen muchas actividades y muchos contactos, el número de casos de la enfermedad ha aumentado a 109 hasta la fecha", ha trasladado, según recoge la agencia de noticias checa CTK.
La responsable sanitaria ha recordado la importancia de respetar las normas sanitarias, especialmente en eventos masivos y en clubes cerrados al aire libre, donde se incrementa el riesgo de que se produzcan contagios. "Queremos que la gente joven se divierta, pero dejemos que se diviertan afuera", ha añadido.
Jagrova ha informado de que Praga ha registrado 38 nuevos casos de coronavirus en las últimas 24 horas. Además, se han registrado un total de 2.781 casos desde el comienzo de la pandemia, según recoge el diario local Ceske Noviny.
El ministro de Salud, Adam Vojtech, anunció el jueves, en respuesta al aumento de positivos de coronavirus en todo el país, la obligatoriedad de la mascarilla en eventos de más de 100 personas a partir de este sábado. Además, también informó de la limitación del aforo de diferentes eventos a 500 personas.
Las autoridades del país han confirmado hasta este viernes un total de 15.081 casos confirmados de la covid-19 y 369 decesos.
