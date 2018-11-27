La Fiscalía de Israel recomienda acusar a Netanyahu de soborno, según un medio

La Fiscalía de Israel ha recomendado acusar al primer ministro, Benjamín Netanyahu, de soborno en el Caso 2000, que estudia un presunto intento de pacto entre el mandatario y el editor del diario israelí Yediot Aharonot para recibir una cobertura favorable, según ha informado este martes el Canal 10 de Noticias.
La jefa del Departamento de Impuestos y Finanzas de la Fiscalía, Liat Ben Ari, encargada de supervisar y revisar las alegaciones de corrupción contra Netanyahu, presentó sus recomendaciones finales al fiscal estatal, Shai Nitzan, sobre los Casos 1000 y 2000, en los que el primer ministro es considerado sospechoso de soborno, fraude y abuso de confianza por la Policía.
En su informe, según el medio, la magistrada también recomendaría acusar de soborno dentro del Caso 2000 a Arnon Mozes, editor de Yedioth Aharonot de los periódicos con más difusión de Israel, por presuntamente haber pactado realizar una cobertura más favorable de Netanyahu a cambio de debilitar a su principal competidor, el Israel Hayom.
Las recomendaciones de Ben Ari serán revisadas por Nitzan, que luego planteará sus conclusiones finales al fiscal general israelí, Avijai Mandelblit, quién decidirá si presentar cargos contra el primer ministro. Además, de acuerdo con el Canal 10 de Noticias, la fiscal recomendó el pasado domingo que Netanyahu fuera procesado por el Caso 1000, que investiga si recibió lujosos regalos a cambio de favores por parte del productor de Hollywood de origen israelí Arnon Milchan, aunque no detalló qué acusaciones se recomendarían contra él.
El jefe del Ejecutivo ha prestado declaración trece veces desde 2017 en varias investigaciones por corrupción en las que está involucrado, aunque durante los últimos meses las pesquisas se han centrado en el llamado Caso 4000, que analiza si recibió una cobertura positiva del portal de noticias Walla a cambio de favores a su propietario.
La esposa del mandatario, Sara Netanyahu, está acusada formalmente de abuso de confianza y malversación de fondos del Estado para el pago de numerosas comidas lujosas y servicios de cocineros privados, por lo que está siendo procesada judicialmente.
A principios de noviembre, la Policía también recomendó acusar de soborno y lavado de dinero a David Shimrón, abogado y primo del primer ministro, y al exjefe de su oficina David Sharán por el denominado Caso 3000, sobre una compraventa supuestamente irregular de submarinos a Alemania. Netanyahu siempre ha dicho que los investigadores no encontrarán nada, "porque no hay nada", y atribuye las "falsas acusaciones" a una "campaña de persecución".
