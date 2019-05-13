Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Julian Assange La Fiscalía sueca reabre la investigación contra Assange por un supuesto delito de violación

El caso contra el fundador del portal WikiLeaks, había sido cerrado hace dos años ante la imposibilidad de hacer avanzar la investigación. La fiscal superior adjunta Eva-Marie Persson, que activará la orden de arresto europea, aludió al cambio en las circunstancias personales de Assange después de que Ecuador le retirara el asilo.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Julian Assange. Reuters

Julian Assange. Reuters

La Fiscalía sueca decidió hoy reabrir el caso por un supuesto delito de violación contra el fundador del portal WikiLeaks, Julian Assange, que había sido cerrado hace dos años ante la imposibilidad de hacer avanzar la investigación.

La fiscal superior adjunta Eva-Marie Persson, que activará la orden de arresto europea, aludió al cambio en las circunstancias personales de Assange después de que Ecuador le retirara el asilo y a la solidez de las sospechas contra el periodista australiano.

Assange está detenido en una prisión de máxima seguridad en Reino Unido, a la espera de que se resuelva una petición de extradición a Estados Unidos, donde la justicia lo reclama por las filtraciones de documentos secretos hechas por su portal, que podrían costarle una pena de al menos cinco años de prisión.

(Habrá ampliación)

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas