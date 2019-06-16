Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Francia penalizará a las empresas que abusen de la contratación temporal

Lo anunció el Primer Ministro de Francia, Edouard Philippe. Las sanciones a las empresas se aplicarán mediante la cotización social.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
camarero en la Plaza mayor de Madrid

camarero en la Plaza mayor de Madrid

El Primer Ministro de Francia, Edouard Philippe, anunció esta semana que se penalizará a las empresas que abusen de la contratación temporal. Con esta medida se pretende que esta modalidad de contratación se use sólo cuando realmente haga falta y no para reducir los costes de despido.

Philippe lo explicó así ante la Asamblea Nacional: "Por el bien de la justicia social y para permitir que todos trabajen, vamos a poner fin a los remedios abusivos. Hemos dado más flexibilidad a las empresas mediante la reforma de la legislación laboral, y les pedimos una mayor responsabilidad en lo que se refiere a los contratos cortos, para permitir que todos construyan una vida estable y sostenible", dijo el Primer Ministro según recoge el medio francés Rebondir

Cómo se implementará la medida se conocerá definitivamente la próxima semana, aunque según adelanta El blog salmón, la penalización se aplicará en las cotizaciones sociales. Así, las empresas que roten de forma excesiva el personal pagarán cotizaciones más altas. La única forma en la las empresas podrán evitar este tipo de sanciones será haciendo más contratos indefinidos y menos temporales. 

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas