El general de mayor rango de EEUU temía que Trump diera un golpe de Estado

El jefe del Estado Mayor Conjunto de Estados Unidos, el general Mark A. Milley, temía que el presidente Donald Trump (2017-2021) diera un golpe de Estado para perpetuarse en el poder tras haber perdido las elecciones de noviembre de 2020.

Milley, el general de mayor rango en EEUU, decidió hacer planes sobre cómo detener ese golpe de Estado en caso de que se produjera, según revela un nuevo libro escrito por los periodistas de The Washington Post: Carol Leonnig y Philip Rucker.

La retórica de Trump antes de las elecciones alarmó a Milley y otros generales, que decidieron prepararse por si ocurría lo inimaginable, indica el libro I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump's Catastrophic Final Year (Solo yo puedo arreglarlo: el catastrófico año final de Donald Trump), que se publicará la semana próxima.

"Podrán intentarlo, pero no van a tener éxito", dijo Milley a sus subordinados, según el libro. "No puedes hacer esto sin los militares, no puedes hacer esto sin la CIA y el FBI. Nosotros somos los tipos con las armas", remarcó. Después de los comicios y de que Trump rechazara aceptar la victoria del actual presidente, Joe Biden, la preocupación entre Milley y los militares creció aún más.

"Si fuera a dar un golpe de estado..." comentaba Trump en sus redes

Milley llegó incluso a decir que, con sus mentiras sobre las elecciones, Trump estaba difundiendo el "evangelio del Führer", en referencia al dictador nazi Adolf Hitler. En respuesta, Trump emitió un comunicado en el que arremetió contra Milley y consideró "ridículas" las alegaciones sobre el golpe de Estado. "Si fuera a dar un golpe de Estado, una de las últimas personas con las que querría hacerlo es con el general Mark Milley", dijo el expresidente.

Enseguida la frase "si fuera a dar un golpe de Estado" se hizo viral en Twitter, donde varios políticos demócratas y estrellas del deporte se burlaron de la declaración del expresidente. "Algunas veces cuando quiero herir los sentimientos de alguien digo: Nunca te elegiría para ejecutar mi golpe", se mofó en Twitter Brian Schatz, uno de los senadores por Hawái.

Por su parte, el exjugador de baloncesto Rex Chapman señaló que Trump le había hecho "reflexionar" y ahora, se estaba preguntando a quién elegiría él si fuera a dar un golpe de Estado. Al respecto, burlonamente, indicó que estaba entre cuatro opciones: el actor Dwayne Johnson "The Rock", al dibujo animado "Underdog", al protagonista de "MacGruber" o la comediante Sarah Silverman.