El gobierno de Boris Johnson pierde la mayoría en el Parlamento británico

El primer ministro británico, el conservador Boris Johnson, perdió este martes la mayoría parlamentaria en la Cámara de los Comunes al pasarse el diputado "tory", Philip Lee, al Partido Liberal Demócrata.
Phlip Lee, diputado desde 2010, anunció en un comunicado el cambio de formación al estar en desacuerdo con la postura del Gobierno, que está "buscando de forma agresiva un 'brexit' dañino".
((Seguirá ampliación))
