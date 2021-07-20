HAITÍActualizado:
El nuevo primer ministro de Haití, Ariel Henry, anunció este lunes la composición de su gabinete, en el que mantiene varias figuras del anterior ejecutivo, entre ellos Claude Joseph, que será canciller después dimitir como primer ministro de Haití y ceder el cargo al designado por el presidente asesinado.
Claude Joseph, quien ha dirigido Haití desde la muerte de Jovenel Moise, anunció ayer su dimisión como primer ministro, para terminar la disputa por el poder que mantenía con Henry.
El propio Henry, nombrado para el cargo el pasado 5 de julio, dos días antes del asesinato del presidente Jovenel Moise, asumirá también la cartera de Asuntos Sociales y Trabajo, que ya dirigió entre 2015 y 2016 bajo el mandato de Michel Martelly.
Henry fue nombrado primer ministro por Moise el 5 de julio, pero no llegó a ser investido por causa del magnicidio, por lo que Joseph retuvo el poder. El pasado fin de semana, las potencias extranjeras y Naciones Unidas tomaron partido en la pugna por el poder y animaron a Henry a formar un Gobierno de consenso, tarea que le había encomendado Moise
El gabinete cuenta con 18 carteras y se mantienen figuras importantes del último Gobierno, como los ministros de Justicia, Rockefeller Vincent; de Economía, Patrick Michel Boisvert; y de Salud, Marie Gréta Roy Clement.
El nuevo ministro de Interior, del que depende la Policía, es Lizst Quitel, quien era miembro del gabinete del primer ministro saliente. También integra personalidades de la oposición, como el exsenador Dieuseul Simon Desras, del partido Fanmi Lavalas (izquierda), que asumirá la cartera de Planificación.
Del mismo modo, el gabinete integra a algunas figuras procedentes de la sociedad civil, como el periodista Jean Emmanuel Jacquet, que asumirá la cartera de Cultura y Comunicación.
