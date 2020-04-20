JerusalénActualizado:
Benjamín Netanyahu seguirá siendo jefe de Gobierno israelí durante en el primer año y medio de Ejecutivo unitario que este lunes cerró con el centrista Beny Gantz, que pondrá fin a más de un año de bloqueo político en el país, confirmó a Efe un portavoz del Likud, partido del primer ministro.
El acuerdo permitirá que Israel tenga Gobierno después de las fallidas negociaciones que llevaron a repetir las elecciones en tres ocasiones en menos de un año.
"Hemos evitado cuartas elecciones", declaró Gantz en su cuenta de Twitter tras confirmarse el pacto. "Mantendremos la democracia, lucharemos contra el coronavirus y nos ocuparemos de los ciudadanos de Israel. Hay un Gobierno de emergencia nacional", añadió sobre el nuevo Ejecutivo.
El primer ministro, por su parte, también acudió a la red social para celebrar la conformación del Gobierno que, dijo, "trabajará para salvar la vida y el bienestar de los israelíes".
Se prevé que el Gabinete tenga una duración reducida de tres años, en los que los dos dirigentes se alternen en la jefatura de Gobierno.
Según informaron este lunes medios locales, Gantz comenzaría ocupando el cargo de ministro de Defensa para luego hacerse cargo de la jefatura del Ejecutivo durante los 18 meses restantes.
A falta de que se concreten más detalles, se espera que el resto de los ministerios se repartan entre el Likud de Netanyahu y sus socios, los partidos ultraortodoxos y ultraderechistas, y los parlamentarios de la facción Azul y Blanco de Gantz. También podría incluir a diputados del Partido Laborista.
Gantz, cuya promesa electoral fue sacar del poder a Bibi (Netanyahu), habría accedido al requisito del mandatario de que el Likud tenga mayor participación en la composición del Comité de Nombramientos Judiciales, algo que podría ser decisivo en el juicio por corrupción contra el primer ministro previsto para el próximo mes de mayo.
