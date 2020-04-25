Estás leyendo: Harbin, la ciudad que se enfrenta ahora al mayor brote de coronavirus en China

Harbin, la ciudad que se enfrenta ahora al mayor brote de coronavirus en China

La ciudad de la provincia de Heilongjiang, que comparte frontera con Rusia, ha estado en la primera línea de los recientes esfuerzos de China por identificar a los ciudadanos infectados que llegan de Rusia y detener la transmisión del virus a las poblaciones locales.

Harbin, capital de la provincia de Heilongjiang, durante el confinamiento. REUTERS/Huizhong Wu/File Photo
Una ciudad de 10 millones de habitantes en el noreste de China que se enfrenta al mayor brote actual de coronavirus en el país endureció aún más las restricciones al tráfico de entrada el miércoles para contener la propagación del patógeno.

Harbin, capital de la provincia de Heilongjiang, ha prohibido a los vehículos no registrados en el municipio entrar en zonas residenciales, según medios de comunicación estatales de la localidad.

La ciudad ya ha exigido que se aísle a las personas que lleguen a ella desde fuera de China o que entren en la ciudad desde zonas especialmente afectadas por la epidemia.

Heilongjiang, que comparte frontera con Rusia, ha estado en la primera línea de los recientes esfuerzos de China por identificar a los ciudadanos infectados que llegan de Rusia y detener la transmisión del virus a las poblaciones locales.

A principios de este mes, Harbin anunció que aplicaría una cuarentena de 28 días para todos los que lleguen del extranjero, que serán sometidos a dos pruebas de ácido nucleico y una prueba de anticuerpos.

Las autoridades también cerrarán durante 14 días las residencias en las que se encuentren casos confirmados y asintomáticos de coronavirus. Harbin, que tiene conexiones aéreas con Rusia, comunicó siete nuevos casos confirmados el martes, con lo que el número total de infecciones locales en la ciudad asciende a 52, excluyendo a los que se han recuperado y han sido dados de alta del hospital.

Además, hubo tres viajeros infectados que llegaron de Rusia. Alrededor de 1.400 personas están actualmente bajo observación médica por síntomas del virus. La China continental registró 30 nuevos casos confirmados el martes, 23 de los cuales eran casos importados que involucraban a viajeros del extranjero, en comparación con los 11 del día anterior.

En total se han notificado hasta la fecha más de 82.000 casos confirmados en la China continental, mientras que el número de muertes asciende a 4.632.

