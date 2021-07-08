Madrid
Autoridades regionales de Hungría han impuesto una multa de 250.000 florines (unos 700 euros) a una empresa por vender un libro infantil que incluía a parejas del mismo sexo sin advertir de dicho contenido en la portada, en pleno debate sobre el recorte de libertades y derechos de la comunidad LGTBI.
"La compañía que distribuye el libro no tuvo en cuenta la ley que obliga a poner una etiqueta especial", ha explicado el responsable del organismo regulador en el condado de Pest, Richard Tarnai, en una entrevista con la cadena HirTV recogida por la agencia Bloomberg.
No es la primera vez que el condado de Pest --que engloba a Budapest-- toma medidas por el contenido de libros, ya que en 2019 otra editorial fue multada por una colección de cuentos que incluía temática LGTBI. Ese mismo año, Coca-Cola recibió otro castigo por anuncios que promovían la aceptación de parejas homosexuales.
La Fundación de Familias Arcoíris, la empresa que ha recibido la última multa, ha señalado que este tipo de familias son "completamente normales" y, por tanto, también tienen derecho a libros a los que se hablen de ellos. "Cada niño pequeño se merece reconocerse a sí mismo o a sus padres", ha argumentado.
Este nuevo caso llega después de que una amplia mayoría de gobiernos de la Unión Europea y también la Comisión hayan afeado al Gobierno de Viktor Orban la restricción de libertades de la comunidad LGTBI, después de la promulgación de una ley que limita la difusión de cierto contenido entre menores de edad.
