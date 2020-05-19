Estás leyendo: Hungría impide a los transexuales registrar oficialmente su cambio de sexo

Público
Público

Ataque a los derechos LGTBI Hungría impide a los transexuales registrar oficialmente su cambio de sexo

Amnistía Internacional califica la reforma de "escandalosa" y denuncia que "empuja a Hungría de vuelta a la Edad Media".

Viktor Orban
El primer ministro de Hungría, Viktor Orban, en una imagen reciente. (ANDREJ CUKIC | EFE)

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

budapest

efe

Ya es oficial: el Parlamento húngaro ha aprobado este martes una ley que impide modificar el sexo con el que los ciudadanos aparecen identificados en los documentos oficiales, bloqueando así el reconocimiento legal del cambio de sexo, en una medida que afecta a unos 30.000 transexuales en el país.

El cambio legal, impulsado por el Gobierno ultranacionalista húngaro, ha sido aprobado gracias a la mayoría absoluta de que dispone el Fidesz, el partido del primer ministro Viktor Orbán.

La ley determina que en los documentos oficiales debe registrarse el sexo biológico, determinado por los cromosomas, y que ese dato no puede ser modificado nunca.

Organizaciones europeas de defensa de los derechos de las personas de la comunidad LGBTI (lesbianas, gais, transexuales, bisexuales e intersexuales), como ILGA-Europe y Transgender Europe habían pedido que se retirara la propuesta al entender que aumentará la "discriminación y violencia" que sufren las personas transexuales.

También habían protestado la comisaría de Derechos Humanos del Consejo de Europa, Dunja Mijatovic; el Alto Comisionado de Derechos Humanos de la ONU, y diversas ONG y partidos de la oposición húngaros.

Las críticas se centran en que la nueva legislación dificultará la vida de mucha gente, que tendrán que explicar las contradicciones entre sus documentos y su identidad o que, por ejemplo, serán hospitalizadas en alas que no corresponden a su sexo real.

El Gobierno de Orbán afirma que, pese al cambio legal, los transexuales podrán vivir su vida y expresar su identidad tal como lo han hecho hasta ahora.

La Sociedad Háttér, de defensa de los derechos LGBTI, ha denunciado que se trata de una ley inconstitucional y que pedirá al presidente que no firme la ley y la recurra ante el Tribunal Constitucional.

Amnistía Internacional ha calificado la reforma de "escandalosa" y ha denunciado que "empuja a Hungría de vuelta a la Edad Media".

Más noticias de Internacional

Etiquetas
Ha salido El Quinze

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú