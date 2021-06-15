Estás leyendo: Ikea Francia, multada con un millón de euros por espiar a trabajadores

Ikea Francia, multada con un millón de euros por espiar a trabajadores

El caso se remonta a un período en el que Ikea Francia recolectó entre 2009 y 2012 datos personales de cientos de sus trabajadores "por medios fraudulentos, desleales, ilícitos, de forma habitual", señala la sentencia. 

Fachada de Ikea.
Agencia EFE

La filial francesa de la compañía sueca Ikea fue multada este martes con un millón de euros por un tribunal francés por espiar a sus trabajadores, en un caso que se remonta a 2012.

Además, el antiguo director general de Ikea en Francia, Jean-Louis Baillot, fue condenado a dos años de prisión, aunque suspendidos, y a una multa de 50.000 euros por el Tribunal Correccional de Versalles.

Otros diez antiguos empleados o directivos de la firma fueron sentenciados a penas menores de cárcel, que también quedaron suspendidas, así como a sanciones económicas más leves, mientras que dos más fueron absueltos.

El caso se remonta a un período en el que Ikea Francia recolectó entre 2009 y 2012 datos personales de cientos de sus trabajadores "por medios fraudulentos, desleales, ilícitos, de forma habitual", señala la sentencia, a la que tuvo acceso Efe.

El asunto estalló en mayo de 2012, cuando la compañía despidió a varios responsables administrativos en Francia tras descubrir un sistema para recabar y almacenar datos y antecedentes de sus empleados.

El entonces responsable de seguridad de la empresa en Francia, Jean-François Paris, confesó poco después en la prensa que se recogían esos datos a través de varias empresas privadas, aunque aseguró que esa práctica era habitual en las filiales de otros países.

Ikea Francia señaló en una declaración enviada a Efe que "siempre condenó con firmeza estos hechos antiguos" y recordó que desde 2012 se excusó por estos hechos y puso en marcha medidas para que esas prácticas "no pudieran reproducirse". 

