Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Imputan a un sospechoso relacionado con el atentado de Estrasburgo

El hombre, de 26 años, habría participado mediante el aprovisionamiento de armas al autor del ataque. Otras cuatro personas también fueron detenidas, pero ya han sido puestos en libertad.  

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Más de 700 agentes buscan al supuesto terrorista en la capital alsaciana/REUTERS

Imagen de archivo de policías patrullando la zona tras el ataque/REUTERS

Un hombre de 26 años, ha sido detenido esta semana en relación con el aprovisionamiento de armas al autor del atentado del mercado navideño en Estrasburgo el año pasado, fue imputado por infringir la legislación en materia de armas en asociación con un grupo terrorista, informaron este sábado fuentes judiciales.

El hombre fue detenido el martes junto a otras cuatro personas, dos hombres y dos mujeres de entre 23 y 46 años que han sido puestas en libertad, indicaron a Efe esta fuente.

La operación policial es consecuencia de las pesquisas sobre las armas que se le encontraron a Cherif Chekatt tras su ataque en el centro de Estrasburgo, en el que fueron asesinadas cinco personas y otras once resultaron heridas.

En la vivienda de Chekatt en el barrio de Koeningshoffen de Estrasburgo había municiones y una granada. El terrorista, que tenía antecedentes como delincuente común y estaba fichado por los servicios secretos por radicalismo islámico detectado durante una estancia en prisión.

El terrorista fue abatido en Estrasburgo dos días después del atentado por las fuerzas del orden. Cuatro hombres ya han sido imputados y encarcelados anteriormente en esta investigación, el primero el 17 de diciembre, un amigo de Chekatt.

Los otros tres, miembros de la misma familia, fueron inculpados en febrero por las sospechas de que fueron ellos los que le proporcionaron el revólver utilizado en el atentado.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas