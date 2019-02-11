Público
El balance que ha hecho público Suleyman Soilu, ministro del Interior turco, podría ser el definitivo ya que había un total de 35 personas en el interior del edificio en el momento del derrumbe.

Varios efectivos de los equipos de rescate transportan a una mujer herida, este miércoles en Estambul tras el derrumbe de una edificio de viviendas.-EFE

El ministro del Interior turco, Suleyman Soilu, ha anunciado este lunes que la cifra de fallecidos como consecuencia del colapso de un edificio residencial de ocho plantas en el centro de Estambul ha aumentado a 21 personas, mientras que 14 personas resultaron heridas.

"Tenemos 21 víctimas mortales en este momento y 14 heridos que han sido rescatados de entre las ruinas", ha declarado Soilu a los periodistas este domingo. Horas antes, el balance de muertos era de 18 personas. El balance que ha hecho público el ministro podría ser el definitivo, ya que había un total de 35 personas en el interior del edificio, localizado en el barrio asiático de la ciudad, Kartal, en el momento del derrumbe.

No obstante, Soilu ha asegurado que las operaciones de búsqueda y rescate continuarán activas los próximos días. Entre las rescatadas figura una niña de cinco años que fue hallada el jueves entre los escombros y que fue intervenida posteriormente, según ha informado la agencia estatal turca de noticias, Anatolia.
Este viernes también ha sido rescatado con vida un adolescente de 16 años a primera hora de la mañana.

En el lugar trabajan cerca de 80 miembros de los equipos de emergencia. La Fiscalía ha anunciado la apertura de una investigación para intentar esclarecer las causas del derrumbe.

