Las Fuerzas de Siria Democrática (FSD), una alianza armada liderada por kurdos, anunciaron hoy la derrota territorial del autoproclamado califato del ISIS en Siria.
El portavoz de las FSD, Mustafa Bali, efectuó en su cuenta de Twitter el anuncio de la "eliminación total del autoproclamado califato" el 29 de junio de 2014 en la ciudad de Mosul.
"Las Fuerzas de Siria Democrática declaran la total eliminación del autoproclamado califato y la derrota territorial del ISIS al 100%. En este día único, conmemoramos a miles de mártires cuyos esfuerzos hicieron posible esta victoria", afirmó el portavoz.
El anuncio de las FSD se produjo horas después de que la Casa Blanca proclamase la victoria contra el grupo yihadista, a pesar de que todavía proseguían los combates en Al Baguz, última localidad que ha estado en manos del ISIS, situada a pocos kilómetros de la frontera iraquí.
En la noche del viernes, los aviones de la coalición internacional también bombardearon las últimas posiciones donde resistían los yihadistas, junto a la falda del monte Al Baguz, situado a orillas del río Éufrates, en la zona rural de Al Baguz.
Milicias armadas contra el califato
La campaña militar de las FSD se retomó en septiembre de 2018 y se ha desarrollado lentamente, en especial en el último mes, debido a la presencia de miles de civiles en Al Baguz, la mayoría de los cuales han sido evacuados antes del asalto final.
A pesar de la caída de Al Baguz, el ISIS todavía tiene presencia "residual" en vastas regiones de Irak y en zonas desérticas de Siria, según un mapa mostrado en público esta semana por el presidente estadounidense, DonaldTrump, elaborado por una agencia de inteligencia estadounidense.
