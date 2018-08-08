Público
Gaza Israel deporta al último activista español de la Flotilla de la Libertad

Diez activistas, a bordo del barco "Freedom", trataban de romper el bloqueo marítimo de Gaza. Desde 2007, la Coalición Internacional ha fletado más de una treintena de barcos que intentaban llegar al enclave palestino.

flotilla de la libertad

Flotilla de la libertad - EFE

El último activista español de la Flotilla de la Libertad que permanecía detenido en Israel por intentar romper el bloqueo marítimo de Gaza a bordo del barco "Freedom", el concejal Francisco Canales, está siendo deportado a Madrid, confirmó una portavoz de la organización Rumbo a Gaza.

Canales, concejal de Alájar (Huelva), es uno de los diez activistas, de los doce que viajaban a bordo, que rechazaron la deportación voluntaria y permanecía retenido en el centro de Guivón para inmigrantes en situación irregular, en la ciudad de Ramle, al sur de Tel Aviv.

La portavoz de Rumbo a Gaza, Sandra Barrilaro, aseguró que Canales "ha permanecido incomunicado" y que llegará al aeropuerto de Barajas Adolfo Suárez sobre las 10.45, hora española.

La activista Zohair Chamberlain, de nacionalidad israelí y residente en España, que viajaba en el primer barco interceptado, Al Awda (El Retorno, en árabe), había quedado en libertad al ser ciudadana israelí y regresará hoy también a Madrid, confirmó Barrilaro. La Flotilla, compuesta de tres barcos, salió de Escandinavia a mediados de mayo y desde entonces se ha detenido en 28 puertos.

El pasado día 29 de julio, el Ejército de Israel interceptó el barco Al Awda (El Retorno, en árabe) con 22 pasajeros a bordo, entre los que se encontraban dos enfermeras españolas, Lucía Mazarrasa y Emilia Nacher, que fueron deportadas.

El velero Freedom, con bandera sueca, fue retenido el pasado sábado 4 de agosto y la mayoría de sus pasajeros rechazaron la deportación voluntaria por lo que su salida del país se ha retrasado.

La Flotilla de la Libertad comenzó sus actividades simbólicas de desafío al bloqueo a Gaza en 2008 y, desde entonces ha fletado más de una treintena de barcos que han tratado de llegar al enclave palestino, bajo bloqueo desde que el movimiento islamista Hamás tomó el poder por la fuerza en junio de 2007.

