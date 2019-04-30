Público
Italia Berlusconi, ingresado en un hospital debido a un cólico nefrítico agudo

El líder del partido Forza Italia, de 82 años, ha llegado en una ambulancia en torno a las 10.00 horas de este martes al hospital San Raffaele de Milán.

El líder de Forza italia, Silvio Berlusconi, durante una rueda de prensa en Roma el pasado 12 de abril. /REUTERS

El ex primer ministro italiano Silvio Berlusconi ha sido ingresado en un hospital de Milán este martes por la mañana tras haber sufrido un cólico nefrítico agudo, según han informado fuentes de Forza Italia al diario La Repubblica.

Las fuentes consultadas han indicado que Berlusconi, de 82 años de edad, ha sido ingresado en el hospital San Raffaele de Milán, el mismo en el que fue operado del corazón en junio de 2016 por una insuficiencia en la aorta.

El ex primer ministro ha llegado en una ambulancia en torno a las 10.00 horas de este martes al hospital San Raffaele y ha sido ubicado en la misma habitación en la que pasó su recuperación tras la última operación, en la que los médicos le han examinado.

El líder de Forza Italia, que tiene 82 años y que se presentará como candidato a las elecciones europeas, tenía previsto dar una rueda de prensa este martes al mediodía para presentar a todos los candidatos de su partido para los comicios al Parlamento comunitario en Villa Gernetto, su residencia cerca de Milán.

Las fuentes de su partido han dicho que Berlusconi les ha comunicado que, en cuanto terminen los exámenes médicos en el hospital, intentará sumarse al acto de presentación de los candidatos de Forza Italia este martes al mediodía en Villa Gernetto.

