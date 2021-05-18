Estás leyendo: Colombia informa de la muerte del disidente de las FARC, Jesús Santrich, en Venezuela

Jesús Santrich Colombia informa de la muerte del disidente de las FARC, Jesús Santrich, en Venezuela

Según han adelantado medios locales, el guerrillero habría perdido la vida en un enfrentamiento entre grupos armados. El ministro de Defensa, Diego Molano, ha asegurado que, de confirmase la noticia, se demostraría que "en Venezuela se refugian narcocriminales".

El exlíder de las FARC, Jesús Santrich, abandonaba la prisión La Picota, justo antes de ser recapturado. REUTERS
El exlíder de las FARC, Jesús Santrich, abandonaba la prisión La Picota, justo antes de ser recapturado. REUTERS.

Bogotá

El Gobierno colombiano ha asegurado este martes que Seuxis Paucias Hernández Solarte, alias "Jesús Santrich", uno de los jefes de las disidencias de las FARC, ha sido abatido en un enfrentamiento entre grupos armados en Venezuela, según el ministro de Defensa, Diego Molano.

"Información de inteligencia señala que en presuntos enfrentamientos ocurridos ayer en Venezuela habría muerto alias 'Santrich' y otros delincuentes", escribió Molano en un mensaje en Twitter.

La Corte Suprema de Justicia de Colombia habría aprobado recientemente la extradición de Seuxis Paucias Hernández Solarte solicitada por Estados Unidos para hacer efectiva su comparecencia en el juicio que tendría pendiente por delitos de narcotráfico.

