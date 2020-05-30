Estás leyendo: Un joven muere tiroteado en Detroit durante las protestas por la muerte de George Floyd

Protestas Mineápolis Un joven muere tiroteado en Detroit durante las protestas por la muerte de George Floyd

El joven de 19 años recibió disparos desde un coche en marcha mientras se manifestaba por la muerte del afroamericano George Floyd. Las autoridades están buscando al agresor.

Protestas por tercera noche consecutiva en Mineápolis tras la muerte del afroamericano George Floyd. EFE / CRAIG LASSIG
Protestas por tercera noche consecutiva en Mineápolis tras la muerte del afroamericano George Floyd. EFE / CRAIG LASSIG

Un joven ha muerto esta noche en Detroit, tiroteado, mientras participaba en las protestas por la muerte en Mineápolis del afroamericano George Floyd a manos de la Policía, un suceso que está generando altercados cada vez en más ciudades de Estados Unidos.

Según fuentes policiales que citan medios estadounidenses, un hombre de 19 años, recibió disparos durante las protestas y las autoridades están buscando al agresor.

El suceso ocurrió poco antes de la medianoche del viernes cuando un individuo que circulaba en un vehículo hizo varios disparos contra un grupo de personas que protestaba por la muerte de Floyd antes de escapar.

El joven fue llevado a un hospital de la ciudad, donde se constató su muerte. La Policía de Detroit investiga el suceso y recaba datos para localizar al sospechoso.

George Floyd, de 40 años, falleció el lunes pasado cuando era detenido bajo la sospecha de haber intentado usar un billete falso de 20 dólares en un supermercado. En vídeos grabados por transeúntes se ve a uno de los cuatro agentes que participaron en la detención, y que luego fueron expulsados del cuerpo, sometiendo a Floyd en el suelo, subido sobre él y presionándole con su rodilla en el cuello durante varios minutos, sin hacer caso de sus ruegos de que no puede respirar.

Desde entonces, los disturbios por la muerte de Floyd se han extendido por diferentes ciudades de EEUU sin que en Mineápolis, donde se originaron, se hayan aplacado con el toque de queda impuesto ni con la detención y procesamiento del agente directamente implicado.

