Derek Chauvin ha sido detenido tras tres días de protestas en EEUU. El agente acumuló una docena de denuncias por sus actuaciones, pero ninguna acabó en condena disciplinaria.

Los manifestantes aplauden mientras el fuego arde fuera del recinto policial de Minneapolis durante las protestas por la muerte de George Floyd. EFE / CRAIG LASSIG
madrid

Actualizado:

público / efe

El agente Derek Chauvin ha sido detenido este viernes por el asesinato de George Floyd el pasado lunes en Mineápolis (Minesota, EEUU) durante un arresto. El policía presionó con su rodilla el cuello de Floyd. "Por favor, por favor, por favor, no puedo respirar. Por favor", se escucha decir a Floyd en un vídeo, mientras agoniza. 

Está acusado de asesinato en tercer grado y de homicidio imprudente, según ha informado el fiscal del condado de Hennepin, Mike Freeman. Este policía acumuló una docena de denuncias por sus actuaciones, pero ninguna acabó en condena disciplinaria. Este nuevo caso de violencia policial en el país estadounidense ha provocado una oleada de protestas. 

El "no puedo respirar" de Floyd se ha convertido, precisamente, en el grito de las protestas de los últimos días en Mineápolis que se han extendido por otras partes del país.

El jueves las protestas se intensificaron después de que el fiscal del condado de Hennepin -con jurisdicción sobre Mineápolis-, Mike Freeman, compareciera para anunciar que no tenía intención de imputar cargos ni de detener a Chauvin. 

Junto a los tres compañeros que participaron en el asesinato fue expulsado del cuerpo, pero el comisionado de Seguridad Pública de Minesota, John Harrington, afirmó en una rueda de prensa que la detención de Chavin no se había llevado a cabo antes porque querían esperar a despejar las "dudas razonables" sobre su presunta responsabilidad en el asesinato.

El gobernador de Minesota, Tim Walz, hizo este viernes un llamamiento para que cesen los saqueos durante las protestas y prometió actuar "rápido", en una rueda de prensa. "No quiero ser condescendiente con ustedes como hombre blanco sobre esas experiencias que viven, pero les pido que nos ayuden", instó Walz.


