Jóvenes activistas se manifiestan en Glasgow contra el "bla, bla, bla" de los políticos en la Cumbre del Clima

Esta protesta vendrá seguida de la Marcha Climática en la que, además de Glasgow, participarán unas 200 ciudades en todo el mundo.

05/11/2021 Fridays For Future ha convocado este viernes una manifestación en Glasgow.
Fridays For Future ha convocado este viernes una manifestación en Glasgow. Yves Herman / REUTERS

La organización medioambientalista Fridays for Future ha convocado este viernes una manifestación en las calles de Glasgow (Escocia) con el fin de protestar por el "bla, bla, bla" de los líderes de los estados que, durante estas semanas, se han reunido esta semana con motivo de la COP26 y que ya afeó este martes la activista Greta Thunberg.

La ecologista sueca ha reivindicado, al final de la marcha, que "los líderes pueden seguir en su burbuja, pero la historia los juzgará. Y nosotros no lo aceptaremos", refiriéndose a "la locura que supone creer que la humanidad puede sobrevivir a 2,7ºC o 3ºC". 

Además de Greta, otros activistas, como Vanesaa Nakate, han tomado parte en la manifestación que ha empezado este viernes a las 12.00 (hora española) en Kelvingrove Park hasta George Square. Al grito de lemas como "el cambio climático es una guerra de los ricos contra los pobres" o "¿qué es lo que queremos?: ¡Justicia climática!". 

Otras peticiones de la juventud activista es que la clase política deje de "perder el tiempo y engañar a la gente en reuniones como la COP26", según señalaba a Efe, una de ellos. 

Esta protesta vendrá seguida de la Marcha Climática en la que, además de Glasgow, participarán unas 200 ciudades en todo el mundo. 

