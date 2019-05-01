El fundador de WikiLeaks, Julian Assange, ha sido condenado este miércoles a 50 semanas de cárcel por un tribunal londinense por haber violado en 2012 las condiciones de libertad condicional impuestas por la Justicia británica sobre una orden de extradición a Suecia cuando pidió asilo en la Embajada de Ecuador ese 19 de junio.
El australiano, de 47 años, se personó ante la corte de Southwark para conocer el dictamen, después de que otro tribunal británico le hubiera declarado culpable de ese cargo el pasado 11 de abril, tras haber sido detenido en la embajada ecuatoriana en Londres, donde residió refugiado durante casi siete años. Este proceso judicial es paralelo a otra petición de entrega del periodista a Estados Unidos.
Durante la vista celebrada en el Tribunal de la Corona de Southwark, Assange ha leído una carta en la que ha asegurado que se encontró "enfrentándose a circunstancias difíciles" y en la que ha pedido disculpas a quienes "consideran que no les he respetado".
"Hice lo que pensé entonces que era lo mejor o quizá lo único que podría haber hecho", ha sostenido el australiano, sobre el que pesa una orden de extradición de Estados Unidos donde hay en su contra cargos por conspiración en relación con la publicación por parte de Wikileaks del material clasificado filtrado por Chelsea Manning".
