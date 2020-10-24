Leopoldo López abandona la residencia del embajador de España en Caracas y habría llegado a Colombia

caracasActualizado:
El líder opositor venezolano Leopoldo López abandonó la residencia del embajador de España en Caracas, donde permanecía como huésped desde el 30 de abril de 2019, tras participar en un golpe de estado fallido, confirmaron esta sábado a Efe fuentes cercanas al político opositor.
Hasta el momento se desconoce el destino de López, líder del partido Voluntad Popular (VP), en el que también hizo toda su carrera el parlamentario Juan Guaidó, hasta que salió del partido en enero pasado con el objetivo de representar a todos los opositores y no solo a una organización, cuando se autoproclamó presidente del país. El opositor habría salido de Venezuela para llegar a Colombia, según han confirmado fuentes de la oposición a Europa Press.
Mientras EFE confirmaba que López abandonó la residencia del embajador, Guaidó, a quien muchos consideran su discípulo, se encontraba participando en un acto en el céntrico estado Miranda, que todavía continua al cierre de esta nota, sin que por el momento se haya manifestado al respecto.
López fue arrestado en 2014 y sentenciado a 14 años de cárcel, acusado de liderar los actos violentos en las marchas antigubernamentales que se llevaron a cabo ese año.
El opositor cumplió su condena durante casi tres años en una cárcel militar y, posteriormente, fue traspasado a arresto domiciliario hasta su liberación en abril de 2019.
Aquel día se sumó al conato de levantamiento militar que lideró Guaidó, reconocido como presidente interino de Venezuela por cerca de 50 países, cuando se dirigió junto a una treintena de militares a una base militar en Caracas.
